Glanbia Co-op members vote to take full ownership of Glanbia Ireland

Glanbia Co-operative Society shareholders have voted to acquire full ownership of Glanbia Ireland, the agrifood company behind Avonmore milk, after a vote at a special general meeting today.

The proposed transaction, which garnered the votes of more than 80pc of members, will see the co-op take over Glanbia plc’s 40pc stake in the joint venture business for €307m.

The deal now moves to a vote by Glanbia plc’s independent shareholders, excluding the Co-op, in the first quarter of next year.

Once the deal is fully approved, it is expected to close by the middle of 2022.

Glanbia plc will then continue as a pure nutrition company under its own name while the dairy focused co-op and Glanbia Ireland will rebrand with a new identity.

“We have a very strong business in Glanbia Ireland, with over €2bn of revenue, strong market positions and an excellent workforce,” said Glanbia Co-op CEO Jim Bergin.

“We believe that 100pc co-op ownership of the processing facilities is the optimal business structure for the next the next phase of our evolution."

As part of the SGM co-op shareholders also voted for a spin-out of 12m shares worth €149m the society holds in Glanbia plc to return value to members from the investment. The spin-out is expected to occur next summer, according to chair John Murphy.

Glanbia Ireland contributed 8.5 cent to Glanbia's adjusted earnings per share in financial year 2020, the Plc said.

The Co-op, which signed a binding agreement with the Plc last week to buy Glanbia Ireland, said it is in a position to fund the deal through a combination of existing cash resources and debt facilities.

Glanbia Plc says it will use the proceeds from the sale for growth opportunities, with up to 50pc of the proceeds being returned to shareholders via a share buyback.

Last week Glanbia plc CEO Siobhan Talbot announced a €50m buyback programme.