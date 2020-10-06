Glanbia appoints new chairman

Global nutrition group Glanbia has appointed Donard Gaynor as chairman in place of Martin Keane with effect from Thursday.

Mr Keane will remain on the board of the company until his normal retirement next year, a statement from the group said.

Mr Gaynor has been a director of Glanbia since 2013 and is chairperson of the remuneration committee and a member of both the audit committee and nomination and governance committee.

He has also had responsibility for workforce engagement.

In 2012 Mr Gaynor retired from his role as senior vice president of strategy and corporate development of Beam.

Given his board tenure, it is intended that he will be chairman of Glanbia until no later than the 2022 AGM, at which point he will have served on the board for nine years.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr Gaynor said: "It is a privilege to be appointed chairman of Glanbia.

I look forward to working with the Glanbia team and my board colleagues on the successful delivery of strategy and value creation for our stakeholders."

In August Glanbia had its earnings per share forecast pared back 11pc by analysts at Davy.

This has been done on the back of route-to-market and profit headwinds in Glanbia's Performance Nutrition (GPN) arm, the stockbrokers said at the time.

Online Editors