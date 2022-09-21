| 14.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Getting the chop – how Irish consumer habits are changing due to the cost-of-living crisis

Buying habits are evolving to meet the challenges as bills continue to rise

'That move towards occasion dining at home is here to stay,' says Pat Whelan, chief executive of James Whelan Butchers Expand
Carrefour chief executive Alexandre Bompard said last month that French shoppers were buying cheaper meat and less fish to save money amid soaring inflation. Photo: Nathan Laine/Bloomberg Expand
The cost of living crisis is making a difference at home and on the high street. Photo: Stock image Expand

Close

'That move towards occasion dining at home is here to stay,' says Pat Whelan, chief executive of James Whelan Butchers

'That move towards occasion dining at home is here to stay,' says Pat Whelan, chief executive of James Whelan Butchers

Carrefour chief executive Alexandre Bompard said last month that French shoppers were buying cheaper meat and less fish to save money amid soaring inflation. Photo: Nathan Laine/Bloomberg

Carrefour chief executive Alexandre Bompard said last month that French shoppers were buying cheaper meat and less fish to save money amid soaring inflation. Photo: Nathan Laine/Bloomberg

The cost of living crisis is making a difference at home and on the high street. Photo: Stock image

The cost of living crisis is making a difference at home and on the high street. Photo: Stock image

/

'That move towards occasion dining at home is here to stay,' says Pat Whelan, chief executive of James Whelan Butchers

Caoimhe Gordon

Grocery and food retailers are once again having to shift gear to adapt to changing consumer demand as the post-lockdown euphoria is replaced by a cost-of-living crunch.

We asked leading retailers and analysts what the winter holds for the sector.

Related topics

More On Cost of Living

Most Watched

Privacy