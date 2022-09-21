Getting the chop – how Irish consumer habits are changing due to the cost-of-living crisis

Grocery and food retailers are once again having to shift gear to adapt to changing consumer demand as the post-lockdown euphoria is replaced by a cost-of-living crunch.

We asked leading retailers and analysts what the winter holds for the sector.

More but smaller shopping trips to minimise food waste, online ordering to manage spend and a shift from eating out to in-home entertaining are three of the key shifts in consumer behaviour.

Online shopping

Consumer research firm Kantar reported this month that a growing number of Irish consumers are moving to a digital weekly shop in a move to cut costs.

More than one-in-10 Irish shoppers are now opting to buy their groceries online.

By making the move to ordering online, customers may avoid the allure of straying from a shopping list. A further motivation may be the reduction in fuel costs if groceries come direct to the door.

This was echoed in the findings from Musgrave, with 73pc of shoppers now sticking to shopping lists to avoid unnecessary purchases.

Even where they’re planning a splurge, more consumers are set to avoid the added expense of an evening out in favour of a home-cooked meal, continuing a “quality at home” trend that kicked off during the pandemic.

“That move towards occasion dining at home is here to stay,” says Pat Whelan, chief executive of James Whelan Butchers.

Mr Whelan has noted this from his customers who now come from both online channels and physical retail. James Whelan Butchers has outlets in several Dunnes and Avoca stores across Ireland, as well as its own shop in Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

“Customers are coming into the shops more informed,” he says. “They are telling us they use the website to inform them of the products they buy in store.”

Planning ahead

Meal planning has also become more popular as Irish consumers look to cut costs where possible.

More than three-quarters of SuperValu shoppers are now prepping meals in advance and cooking more in batches. Recent Revolut spending data also illustrated that people are buying little and often in local supermarkets to ensure they have exactly what they need.

Data from the app also suggested consumers were avoiding a big shop “which could result in food wastage”.

This rise in footfall in stores was recorded by grocers across Ireland in recent weeks

This rise in footfall in stores was recorded by grocers across Ireland in recent weeks.

Dunnes recorded a 1.7pc increase in shopping trips in the 12 weeks to September 4, while shopper visits to Tesco were up 6.6pc in the same period, according to Kantar.

SuperValu attracted more trips than its rivals, with an average of 21.5 trips in the past 12 weeks.

The move towards meal prepping has become evident to Dublin café chain Lolly and Cooks which has recorded a strong midweek return to its outlets from hybrid workers.

“It seems that less [office-based customers] are buying their lunches out,” a spokesperson for the company said.

This move towards reducing costs is also reflected in the types of products that customers are buying, which has been noticed across a range of categories, including meat.

“Often the chats [with customers] are about the lesser-known cuts of meat, which can be great value but are full of flavour and goodness,” Mr Whelan says, pointing to options that have grown in popularity in recent times, including oxtail, brisket and shin.

The cost-of-living crunch has transformed consumer attitudes to meat in other countries, such as France.

Expand Close Carrefour chief executive Alexandre Bompard said last month that French shoppers were buying cheaper meat and less fish to save money amid soaring inflation. Photo: Nathan Laine/Bloomberg / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Carrefour chief executive Alexandre Bompard said last month that French shoppers were buying cheaper meat and less fish to save money amid soaring inflation. Photo: Nathan Laine/Bloomberg

Carrefour chief executive Alexandre Bompard said last month that French shoppers were buying cheaper meat and less fish to save money amid soaring inflation.

Indeed, cooked poultry sales in Ireland were down by 24.1pc in the 12 weeks ending September 4 this year compared with the same point in 2021, according to the latest Kantar data.

Frozen vegetarian product sales tumbled by almost a fifth from the comparative period in 2021.

Products targeted at this market, including plant-based meats, have experienced setbacks in sales as they are usually sold at a higher price point than the meat equivalent.

Beyond Meat, one of the best-known companies in this category, slashed its revenue outlook for the full year last month, stating that customers were opting for cheaper animal proteins as a result of rising inflation.

However, dry pasta sales are up 13.2pc in the same period which points to the increased interest in meal prepping.

Shoppers have also continued to embrace own-brand products, which are typically better value than the branded alternative. Sales of own-label ranges are up 5.8pc, representing an additional €72m year-on-year for stores, Kantar reports.

Treats

As some consumers resign themselves to a winter of meal prep and nights in, shoppers are not forgetting to treat themselves.

“Snacking and small affordable treats are rebounding, including quality coffee,” the Musgrave spokesperson added. “63pc are buying more affordable treats in recent times.”

Lolly and Cooks have also reported “unwavering coffee sales” across all of its locations

Lolly and Cooks have also reported “unwavering coffee sales” across all of its locations, with alternative milks remaining popular. “People seem to still be indulging in coffees out,” said the spokesperson.

However, while demand for a caffeine fix remains high, customers appear to be cutting back on heading out for a drink.

The latest AIB spending report reported that spending in both pubs and off-licences was down 8pc in August across all age groups.