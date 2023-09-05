German real estate investment group Real I.S. to open Irish office

Nana Collins, Country Manager for Ireland at Real I.S.

German real estate investment group Real I.S has announced plans to establish an office in Ireland.

Real I.S is the fund service provider of Munich-based bank BayernLB and specialises in property investments.

The group has already invested over €600m in eleven properties here.

This includes five residential and four commercial property investments in the Dublin area, as well as two commercial properties in Cork.

Real I.S. is now planning to launch an Ireland-specific residential property fund as it looks to expand its existing Irish portfolio.

The new office, which is located in Dublin, will be led by Nana Collins.

A graduate in Property Economics from Dublin Institute of Technology, she previously worked with CBRE and online auction platform BidX1.

“The group has already invested in a number of properties in Ireland and I am excited to have the opportunity to manage and strategically expand our residential property portfolio, Ms Collins said.

She added that there are “considerable opportunities for further expansion” in the Irish market.

"Nana’s appointment to this new role will allow us to further strengthen our existing presence and enhance our investment opportunities,” Real I.S. chief executive Jochen Schenk said.

The group plans to grow the team in Ireland further over the coming months, with a technical asset director set to be appointed in mid-October.