German healthcare investor buys two nursing homes in Ireland

Immac, a German healthcare investor, has bought two nursing homes in Ireland.

St Gabriel‘s nursing home in Raheny, Dublin, and Beechpark nursing home in Kildare will become part of Immac’s Irish nursing home care operator, Beechfield Care Group.

Immac first entered the Irish nursing home sector with the acquisition of the Beechfield Care Group in 2017. This purchase incorporated Beechfield Manor nursing home in Shankill, Glengara Park nursing home in Glenageary and Mount Hybla nursing home in Castleknock, and has now added St. Gabriel‘s in Raheny and Beechpark in Kildare.

Following todays announcement, Immac will have 312 nursing home beds across five facilities in Ireland.

Noel Boyle, Immac‘s managing director for Ireland, said: “These acquisitions are a further significant step in the execution of our strategy to build a group of scale in the Irish nursing home market.

We continue to review a number of opportunities across this sector and we anticipate further additions in the coming months.”

Immac currently has €1.65bn under investment, in 154 nursing homes and 12,500 beds across Germany, Austria, and Ireland.

McCann Fitzgerald and JPA Brenson Lawlor advised Immac on the transaction.

