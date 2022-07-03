Generation Z and the fast-fashion paradox

When Aoife McNamara began studying fashion at the Limerick School of Art & Design, she often shopped at Zara and other high-street retailers, unaware of the impact fast fashion can have on the environment and on garment workers.

But during her third year in college, her interest in sustainable fashion was piqued by The True Cost documentary and the Wardrobe Crisis podcast, which explored the environmental damage and labour violations inherent within the global textiles industry.

“I had a natural curiosity about these issues because I am obsessed with the outdoors and being in the sea,” she says. “I began to understand the impact the industry was having on the planet and I wanted to do something to protect it.”

When the Limerick woman was just 23 and had a design internship at Marc Jacobs in New York under her belt, she set up her eponymous sustainable fashion brand, using Irish materials such as linen, wool and tweed – and even seaweed cellulose fibres – in her garments, following a made-to-order model that eliminates overproduction.

Since creating the brand in 2019, McNamara has had two pop-up stores at Kildare Village and opened her own flagship store at a quaint thatched cottage in the affluent Limerick village of Adare.

But McNamara’s label is a luxury one and most of her customers are businesswomen or women dressing for events such as the Cheltenham Festival, and many of her friends can’t afford sustainable designs.

“Gen Z is all for environmentally friendly products and wants to do better but there is also a huge disconnect because they can’t afford the clothes, which is feeding the fast-fashion industry,” she says.

From the outset, it can appear that the days of fast fashion are numbered, as Gen Z – those born in the late 1990s and early 2000s – turn to sustainable fashion, a growing number of clothing rental platforms such as Rag Revolution and Rent the Runway, and resale apps such as Depop.

Online retailers Asos and Boohoo, which thrived during lockdowns, last month reported slowing sales, with Asos issuing a profit warning and Boohoo recording the first UK sales decline in its history as Gen Z returned clothes faster than before the pandemic, normal shopping trends resumed, and as shoppers hit by soaring inflation cut back on non-essential items.

On Tuesday, Penneys unveiled new research indicating the rise of what it calls “ReGeneration Z”, saying 77pc of 18 to 24-year-olds have repaired clothes in the last 18 months – compared to just 36pc of 25 to 34-year-olds and 45pc of 35 to 44-year-olds – as their interest in sustainable

behaviour climbs.

And in May, Missguided – once a Gen Z darling – went into administration and was rescued from the brink of ruin in June when Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group snapped it up for just £20m (€23.3m).

Four years ago, Missguided was Love Island’s first integrated fashion sponsor, with contestants wearing its barely-there fashions and viewers shopping straight from the Love Island app. But this summer, the ITV2 show hooked up instead with eBay and contestants are wearing pre-loved garments they choose from a shared wardrobe in the Majorcan villa.

But when it comes to fast fashion and its TikTok-hungry Gen Z audience, there is a dichotomy that is becoming increasingly pronounced: on the one hand, research shows the generation epitomised by climate campaigner Greta Thunberg is environmentally aware and socially progressive, but on the other, this demographic is also an insatiable consumer of fast fashion, one of the world’s most polluting industries.

And while some online fashion retailers are floundering, others are flourishing. Last month, Associated British Foods, the owner of Primark (which trades as Penneys in Ireland), reported that Primark sales jumped 81pc to £1.7bn over the 12 weeks to May 28 compared with the same period a year earlier, as it benefited from a rebound in shopping for nights out and for holidays.

Aoife McNamara, sustainable fashion designer. Photo: Don Moloney

Aoife McNamara, sustainable fashion designer. Photo: Don Moloney

The oft-predicted death of fast fashion has been most tested, though, by the rise of Chinese behemoth Shein, which has become the must-have app for Gen Z shoppers looking for the newest cut-price trends.

Shein has emerged from relative obscurity to become the industry leader in ultra-fast fashion, one that can churn out as many as 10,000 new products a day, all destined for more than 150 countries – including Ireland. It was valued at $100bn (€96bn) in April, and posted revenue of $15.7bn in 2021, compared with $2bn in 2018.

McNamara says: “I was at the Global Fashion Summit in Copenhagen recently and the big topic was how we had thought we had come so far in sustainability only to have Shein come along. You can see it’s what a lot of consumers want, and we all thought the industry was going in the other direction.”

Shein, which has no official European headquarters, is building out a senior team in Ireland and has registered a limited firm here, the Business Post reported last weekend.

The company spent €65,000 on advertising here in May alone across bus shelters and digital, according to figures sourced by GroupM from Nielsen and outdoor media contractors, but that amount likely doesn’t capture all of Shein’s digital spending in Ireland.

And when Shein opened a pop-up shop on Dublin’s Wicklow Street in May, Eddie Shanahan, one of Ireland’s leading business consultants for the fashion retail industry, having worked with Penneys and Brown Thomas, noticed there were “queues right around the block”.

Yet, just four months earlier, Public Eye, a Swiss advocacy group, discovered that a number of workers at Shein suppliers at six production sites in Guangzhou, Hong Kong, were working 75-hour weeks and often only had one day off a month, with staff under enormous pressure to finish orders.

“I have been suspicious all along about a lot of the noise coming from younger generations about sustainability because I’m not sure the volume of people against fast fashion equals the number of people not buying fast fashion,” says Shanahan, who is also chairperson of the Council of Irish Fashion Designers.

“When Shein came to Wicklow Street and people were queuing – they weren’t considering sustainability head on.

“There is a fundamental issue here and it is education.

“You can’t expect people of a certain age to wise up to the fact that their consumption matters just like everybody else’s does and that quality is the absolute key to sustainability.

“And it’s not about affordability – that young demographic has no problem spending hundreds of euro on Balenciaga trainers.

“They are the people buying the expensive streetwear.

“Their subcultures and lifestyle attitudes are being highly driven by expensive goods – Canada Goose is not cheap, Kenzo is not cheap, Balenciaga is not cheap, yet these kids are wearing them on the street.”

Fewer than one in five Irish consumers always consider sustainability when shopping online, with younger shoppers more ambivalent, research published in March by Digital Business Ireland found.

While 25pc of those aged at least 55 prioritise sustainability when purchasing goods online, just 17pc of respondents in the survey aged between 18 and 24 do so.

Shein advertising around Dublin

Shein advertising around Dublin

Donna Marshall, a professor at the UCD School of Business who specialises in supply chain management, says: “There seems to be a polarisation between youngsters.

“There are millions of young climate activists, like followers of Greta Thunberg, who are so immersed in sustainability and climate justice and are appalled by a company like Shein and have watched The True Cost documentary. Then you have this other demographic who aren’t aware of what is going on in the fashion industry and are blinkered by the fun, creative side of it all.

“Unless they are involved in certain parts of TikTok or Instagram, they never hear about this, especially if they are more influenced by influencers paid by Shein.

“But I think and hope that this activism side is loud and growing.”

Irish people consumed about 263,000 tonnes of textiles – most of which were clothing – in 2019, and 170,000 tonnes were discarded, such as through waste-to-energy plants and landfill, according to a study published last year by the Environmental Protection Agency.

Some 64,000 tonnes of textiles were dumped in household bins, and 9,000 of the 17,500 tonnes of clothing donated to charity shops were sold to the commercial textile recyclers for export overseas or recycled as rags and fibres.

But modern garments are often made of multiple fibres and are heavily embellished, which makes recycling extremely complicated.

About 40pc of the 15 million used garments from Europe, North America, Australia, and the UK that flood every week into Ghana – one of the world’s biggest net importers of used garments – are deemed worthless and dumped, a Greenpeace Germany report found in May.

Shanahan says the increase in returns of clothes purchased online is exacerbating waste mountains like those in Ghana.

“The industry has known for some time now, but has not been admitting it to themselves, that returns have been seriously out of kilter with sales,” he says.

“Now you’re seeing big hits to some retailers because the costs of refurbishing those returns is just so great that they decide to dump some of them, which is adding to the sustainability problem.

“That’ll be no surprise to anyone who sees a member of their household get a delivery of five items of clothing on a Friday, only to return four of them the following Monday.

“Now those companies are paying the price.”