GE Healthcare unveils €30.5m manufacturing line in Cork

The new line will manufacture injectable diagnostic imaging agents which are used in x-ray and CT procedures. Photo: Stock image

GE Healthcare has opened a new manufacturing line at the company’s facility in Carrigtohill, Co. Cork.

The $30m (€30.5m) project was completed over the course of two years.

The new line, which will create 140 jobs at the site, is set to manufacture injectable diagnostic imaging agents which are used in x-ray and CT procedures around the world.

Current vacant roles include engineers and project managers, as well as operatives and facility management.

“We expect global demand for iodinated contrast media to double over the next ten years due to the growth of CT imaging procedures,” said president and chief executive of GE Healthcare pharmaceutical diagnostics Kevin O’Neill.

“As an industry leader, we understand our responsibility to help meet this growing demand from customers and patients and this new production line is part of our wider commitment to produce 30 million more patient doses of contrast media annually by 2025.”

The pharmaceutical diagnostics division currently manufactures imaging agents to support over 100 million procedures per year, with the Cork facility expected to increase production by over 50pc by 2025.

GE Healthcare’s pharmaceutical diagnostics division has over 4,000 employees across seven global manufacturing sites. The Cork facility opened in 1993 and currently employs 765 people.