Gavin Kelly to head expanded Bank of Ireland ‘Corporate and Markets’ division

Bank of Ireland has named Gavin Kelly as the new CEO of its Corporate and Markets Division, moving from his current role as head of the bank’s retail arm.

At the same time an expansion of the Corporates and Markets Division means it will now include all business and corporate banking including SMEs and larger national and international corporations.

Corporate and Markets has total customer lending of more than €27bn in Ireland and UK plus France, Germany, Spain, and the US and has a staff of more than 1,100.

Myles O’Grady, Group CEO of Bank of Ireland commented: “I am delighted to announce Gavin Kelly as the new CEO of an expanded Corporate and Markets Division. Gavin brings a wealth of skill and experience to this role, and this will be invaluable to this important part of our business in the years ahead.

Gavin Kelly said the bank’s clients include some of the most recognised and successful Irish business internationally as well as international clients.

“We want to help all of our customers make progress, so they can start, grow and expand their business wherever they are based. As a leading Irish financial services company with a strong international footprint, we also want to harness the potential of our team to the fullest. This new structure allows us to do two key things – offer a one-stop shop for businesses at all stages of their development, and build our own business at home and abroad.”

Gavin Kelly was Interim Group Chief Executive at Bank of Ireland from September to November 2022 following the departure of Francesca McDonagh. Before that he was Retail Ireland Chief Executive and a process to fine a replacement for that role is now underway, the bank said.