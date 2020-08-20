Gas Networks Ireland reduces carbon footprint by 27pc over 10 year period

Gas Networks Ireland has reduced its carbon footprint by 27pc over the past ten years, according to the company's 2019 Sustainability Report released today.

The networks operator plans to reduce its carbon emissions further going forward, both within its own operations, and from decarbonising the gas that is transported through its network.

It also has a 99pc recycling rate from its offices.

The company connects over 705,000 businesses and homes to Ireland's gas network. It is part of semi-State company Ervia.

Gas Networks Ireland's Sustainability Manager, Anne Moore, said: "We are always mindful of our sustainability responsibilities and aim to contribute to the protection of the environment while supporting the social and economic development of the communities we operate in, as well as the wider economy."

The group is currently building a hydrogen innovation facility in Dublin.

Overall gas demand rose 4.1pc in July compared to June, it remains 3.7pc lower than a year ago, according to figures from the group released earlier this week.

Gas demand in the hospitality and leisure sector was just 1pc below where it was 12 months ago in July.

But in the construction sector, gas demand last month was up 26pc compared to June - but was still 40pc lower than it was in July of last year.

Irish Independent