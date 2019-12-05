Gas Networks Ireland borrows €300m at record-low rate

GAS Networks Ireland has borrowed €300m on the bond market to fuel capital investment in its cheapest-ever fundraising effort.

The gas infrastructure firm said a mix of domestic and international investors snapped up its five-year bonds offering a yield, or interest rate, of just 0.164pc.

By contrast, Gas Network Ireland’s previous issue in December 2016 offered investors €625m in mostly 10-year bonds paying yields from 1.375pc to 2.25pc.

Gas Networks Ireland’s parent, Ervia, welcomed today’s announcement of the bond auction outcome.

Ervia interim chief financial officer Ronan Galwey said the new, cheap debt finance would reinforce Gas Network Ireland’s “strong financial position”.

“The funds raised will support our continuing capital investment programme and ensure Ireland retains a high quality and safe gas network infrastructure, which will play a key role in our transition to a low carbon economy,” Mr Galwey said.

Ervia, which also owns Irish Water, separately confirmed its carbon-capture plans have been included on the European Commission’s latest list of “projects of common interest”. This means Ervia has become eligible to tap a €30bn EU-wide fund for energy-related projects.

Ervia has said it wants to start stripping carbon from gas used here and compress it into liquid form. This captured carbon could be shipped to Norway or the Netherlands for storage in offshore carbon-trapping facilities there or pumped through the almost depleted pipeline serving the Kinsale gas field to be injected into the Celtic Sea seabed 56km off shore.

Online Editors