Gas generates bulk of Irish electricity in 2021

Gas was the main source of electricity in Irish homes and buildings last year, with the share of wind-generated power falling and coal rising slightly.

Gas generated 46pc of Ireland’s electricity in 2021, down 3pc on 2020 due to maintenance across a number of gas-fired power plants, Gas Networks Ireland said today.

Overall electricity demand was up by 4.7pc due to continued Covid-19 restrictions, Gas Networks Ireland said.

Demand for gas as an alternative to diesel in trucks was up 78pc year-on-year, following the opening of two more compressed natural gas fuelling stations last year.

Demand also increased in the retail (+18%), construction (+16%), laundry (+13%), leisure (+13%) and air travel (+10%) sectors.

Wind provided 29pc of Ireland’s electricity, down from 35pc in 2020, with intermittent supplies at times meaning that share dropped as low as 1pc.

Coal generated 11pc of electricity in 2021, up from 5pc in 2020, and up to 29pc at some times. Coal produces 40pc more carbon than gas.

“The responsiveness, flexibility and availability of gas makes it the ideal partner for renewables like wind,” said Brian Mullins, Gas Networks Ireland’s head of regulatory affairs.

“Having the reliability of ‘always on’ gas to be the constant back up supporting intermittent renewables, means that when the wind doesn’t blow and the sun doesn’t shine, our homes, businesses and vital services can depend on gas to help keep the lights on.”

Wholesale gas prices have risen by up to 400pc in the last year, with consumer prices rising by as much as 50pc for some providers in 2021.

Ireland imports two-thirds of its gas from the UK, with the balance coming largely from the Corrib gas field. The UK produces its own gas and imports the balance from Norway, the EU and Russia.

European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde said on Thursday that a conflict between Ukraine and Russia would “certainly have an impact on energy prices” which already accounted for 50pc of the hike in eurozone prices in January.

The European Commission said this week that new gas-fired power plants can be considered ‘green’ investments, subject to emissions limits and if they are built to replace coal plants.

The Government committed last year to delivering several new gas-fired plants in order to secure Ireland’s energy supply. A review of Ireland’s security if supply is due to be published by the summer.