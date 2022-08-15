Gas demand up in July, despite warmer weather

Gas demand was up 5pc in July, compared to June, and up 10pc on last year, despite the warmer weather, according to Gas Networks Ireland.

Gas demand for air travel almost doubled in July, compared to July 2021, while demand was also up in leisure and sport facilities (39pc), retail (35pc) and hotels (20pc) compared to last year.

Many public health restrictions were still in place in July 2021.

While gas demand rose overall, it was down 39pc in the residential sector, fell 30pc in offices, 27pc in construction and was down 20pc in educational facilities, compared to June.

With low winds in the month, gas generated 62pc of Ireland’s electricity in July, up 12pc on June but down slightly compared to the same month in 2021.

It powered 85pc of the country’s electricity at its peak and never dropped below 24pc in July.

The amount of electricity generated by wind fell 28pc compared to June, but was up 52pc compared to July 2021.

While it peaked at 65pc, wind supply dropped almost completely and contributed less than 1pc of electricity generation at times.

Coal contributed 11pc of Ireland’s electricity generation in July, more than double the rate in June, peaking at 21pc.

“July wasn’t a very windy month, so it’s not surprising to see the amount of electricity generated by both gas and coal increase and the amount generated by wind energy fall,” said Gas Networks Ireland’s head of regulatory affairs, Brian Mullins.

“Gas is the ideal partner for weather-dependent renewables. Being able to harness wind energy when it is available and back it up with the flexibility and reliability of gas when it’s not available, provides a secure and complete energy system for the people of Ireland.”

The news comes as online retail giant Amazon secured planning permission for two new data centres in north Dublin, despite objections from environmental groups that it would place further pressure on limited energy supplies.

Official figures show data centres accounted for 14pc of all electricity demand in the country last year, with estimates they could account for 29pc by 2028.

Earlier this year Eirgrid said it would not be providing any new grid connections for data centres in the Dublin region until 2028 due to capacity constraints.

Ireland has been exempted from an EU plan to cut gas consumption ahead of a possible winter crisis due to Russia’s war in Ukraine and its dwindling supplies to mainland Europe.

The German energy regulator told the Financial Times over the weekend that the country must cut its gas use by a fifth to avoid shortages this winter.

Mr Mullins said replacing natural gas with indigenously produced renewable gases, such as biomethane and hydrogen, “can significantly reduce emissions in a number of key sectors, while further enhancing Ireland’s energy security and diversity”.