Gas demand from offices rises despite Covid restrictions

Gas demand from offices increased 12pc year-on-year in October, despite increasing numbers of people working from home due to Covid-19.

The arrival of colder weather drove a 29pc increase in residential gas demand in October compared to the previous month, according to figures from Gas Networks Ireland (GNA).

Demand from small businesses also rose a significant, by 106pc, during the month as heating was turned up across the country.

Other areas where demand increased were in medical device manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, hospitals, retail, and transport.

The large rise in transport – which was up almost 300pc – was in part due to the opening of the second public compressed natural gas station at the Circle K in Cashel. The station has the capacity to fill 50 Heavy Good Vehicles (HGVs) a day.

However, while overall gas demand rose 1pc in October, it was down 6pc on the same month last year.

The biggest areas which saw a fall in demand are in laundry services, down 33pc, and construction, down 30pc.

Unsurprisingly given the restrictions aimed at limiting the spread of Covid-19, travel and hotels also saw a fall in demand year-on-year, down 24pc and 16pc respectively.

The food and beverage sector was flat year-on-year, although it is trending slightly downward in the second half of 2020.

General manufacturing remains broadly in line with previous years, GNA said.

Brian Mullins, Gas Networks Ireland’s head of regulatory affairs, said: “We would normally expect a substantial increase in demand as we move from September to October.”

“The increase only came in the domestic heating sector but even this was relatively modest as October was relatively mild.”

Total gas demand for power generation fell 17pc month-on-month and 10pc year-on-year with strong wind conditions in October helping to increase the level of wind generation.

Gas demand for power generation is now only marginally up year to date, at just under 2pc.

Wind energy played a stronger role at times during October, reaching as high as 75pc of power generation at times, but gas continued to play a key role in generation, and achieved similar peaks during the period, according to GNA.

“The impact of Covid-19 continues to affect gas usage, with certain sectors severely affected by Covid-19 showing year on year declines in gas usage. Despite this, overall gas usage generally remains in line with 2019 levels with continued growth in other sectors,” Mr Mullins said.

