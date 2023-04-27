Gary McGann says Flutter preference is to retain an Irish listing

The chairman of Flutter has said the global betting group remains uncertain if it can maintain its secondary listing on Euronext Dublin, although he highlighted that the business has “a desire” to remain on the exchange.

In February, the Paddy Power owner announced it would begin to consult shareholders on the possibility of an additional US listing.

At the group’s annual general meeting on Thursday, shareholders voted on a number of changes to the group’s articles of association which are necessary to facilitate a new US listing

The company reported that 99.99pc of proxy shareholders had already supported the resolution, with Flutter set to share final results this afternoon.

“Our primary listing will remain in London,” chairman Gary McGann told reporters following the AGM.

“We have clearly a desire to remain on Euronext but the challenge is to ensure that settlement trading and settlements can be done through the US system, which is a requirement for a US listing, via the Euronext methodology.”

“At this point in time, that’s not possible,” he added.

He said Flutter is working to see if it is possible to do this, with clarity on the situation expected later in the year.

“It requires some technical development work to be completed,” chief executive Peter Jackson said.

Mr McGann also reported that nothing is set to change from a business perspective following the additional US listing, with the business remaining headquartered in Ireland.

“This is a capital market move,” he said.

“The next steps we have the hard work to do to actually get US-style reporting which takes a lot of effort in terms of current and previous years’ numbers.

“The probability is that it will take us close to the year end, at which point in time we should be in a position for the SEC process to be listed on the US stock exchange,” he added.

Mr McGann will step down from the board in September following a nine-year term as a non-executive director.

John Byrant has been appointed as chair designate, as well as a non-executive director.

Mr Jackson also said on Thursday that Flutter would welcome regulation following the publication of a white paper on gambling by the UK government.

“I think it’s important for our industry,” he said.

“We are a very compliant business. We have very stringent controls and checks and processes in place in our business and we think it’s very important that we continue to market our products and services to customers,” he concluded.