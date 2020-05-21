| 11.7°C Dublin

Gary McGann faces a roasting as activists light fire under troubled Aryzta

John Mulligan

Gary McGann. Photo: Bloomberg

Gary McGann. Photo: Bloomberg

IRELAND’S veteran corporate insider is facing what could be the biggest challenge of his decades-long career.

With activist investors launching an all-out attack this week on Aryzta, the Swiss-Irish bakery group where Gary McGann is chairman, the company has a battle on its hands that no-one will emerge from unscathed.

The investors – including Spain’s Cobas and Switzerland’s Veraison – want to oust McGann from the position he’s held since 2016.

