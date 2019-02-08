Gardai investigating alleged breach of section of NAMA Act

Gardai are investigating an alleged breach of a section of the NAMA Act that prevents any interest in property held as security for loans acquired by the agency from being sold back to defaulting debtors, or persons acting on behalf of defaulting debtors, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has confirmed.

Gardai are investigating an alleged breach of a section of the NAMA Act that prevents any interest in property held as security for loans acquired by the agency from being sold back to defaulting debtors, or persons acting on behalf of defaulting debtors, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has confirmed.

Social Democrats TD Catherine Murphy quizzed the Minister during the week in a parliamentary question in relation to any criminal cases that have been investigated as a result of any alleged breaches of Section172(3) of the NAMA Act.

Minister Donohoe said that NAMA has undertaken two investigations into alleged breaches of the section.

“In relation to one of these alleged breaches, I am advised that NAMA has concluded its investigations and is satisfied that no breach has occurred,” he said.

“I am advised that NAMA is aware that An Garda Siochana is separately investigating the other alleged breach. Criminal investigations are a matter for An Garda Siochana and the DPP, and to date, their investigations have not resulted in a prosecution.”

In 2016, ex-NAMA employee Enda Farrell was given a two-year suspended prison sentence for disclosing information confidential to the agency by email between May and July 2012. The information related to NAMAvaluations of hundreds of properties.

Those actions breached two sections of the NAMA Act, but not the section referenced this week by Minister Donohoe.

