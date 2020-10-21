Gap considering closing its Irish outlets by end of June 2021

The company said it can market Gap products without operating its own shops

US clothing chain Gap is considering closing Irish outlets or finding new partners to take over the business.

The US parent company said it has begun a strategic review of options for the Gap business in Europe. One option includes potentially shutting company-operated stores in Ireland, the UK, France and Italy at the end of the second quarter in 2021 - so by the end of June next year.

"With strong brand awareness and a large, active customer base, we are focusing on harnessing the power of Gap brand in asset-light ways. Going forward, we will look to transform our business model through partnerships that grow and amplify our global reach."

The company is also reviewing its warehouse and distribution model and Gap and Banana Republic company-owned e-commerce operations in Europe.

"As we conduct the review, we will look at transferring elements of the business to interested third parties as part of a proposed partnership model expansion. Franchise partnerships are a strong and cost-effective way to amplify the brand," the company said.

Much of Gaps global business is operated on a franchise basis. The company's most recent Irish accounts show it had 140 staff here at the end of 2018. Irish sales in 2018 were just under €13m and the Irish arm recorded a loss of just under €400,000.

Online Editors