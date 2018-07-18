Gan to launch internet sports betting in New Jersey for Paddy Power’s FanDuel

Dermot Smurfit Jr's Gan has announced that it is preparing to launch internet sports betting in New Jersey for FanDuel.

FanDuel Group is a subsidiary of Paddy Power Betfair.

The agreement with Gan will allow FanDuel to integrate its sports betting solution to the Gan platform, which is already certified for iGaming in New Jersey.

FanDuel expects to launch a FanDuel-branded website and accompanying mobile app offering internet sports betting that leverages Gan's enterprise software later this year.

The sports betting will be delivered as an integrated extension into Gan's enterprise software platform, and Gan will participate in the incremental sports betting revenues, a statement from Mr Smurfit’s company said.

"The integration by Gan of our sports betting system is a reflection of Gan's flexible technology platform, 'can-do' attitude and their overall commitment," Matt King, CEO of FanDuel, said.

The agreement comes on the back a US Supreme Court ruling which earlier this year struck down a federal law that has severely restricting sports betting there since 1992. The decision permits individual US States to pass their own sports betting laws.

New Jersey passed legislation in June enabling land-based casinos and racetrack operators in the State of New Jersey, together with existing internet gaming operators in New Jersey, to launch sports betting in retail properties and online.

