GameStop rally leads to Irish silver surge

Traders taking the lead from social media site Reddit's r/WallStreetBets channel have contributed to an increase in the sale of silver bullion and coins in Ireland.

Seamus Fahy, co-founder of Merrion Gold, which sells gold and silver bullion, told the Sunday Independent that the company experienced a "huge impact" following posts on Reddit.

"Our silver volumes since [Monday] morning, compared to the last few weeks, are up about 600pc," he said.

Fahy, who also co-founded Merrion Vaults, added the profile of buyer was different from their usual clientele.

"We have regular customers at Merrion Gold, but what we noticed is, and I even came in to give the guys a hand because the phones were ringing so much, was that an awful lot of them would've been first-time buyers," he said. "They were obviously following the news late last week and over the weekend and wanted a piece of the action."

Earlier this week, Bullionbypost.ie had run out of much of its silver bullions and coins. At the time of writing, it has replenished some of its silver bullion and coin stock, though "awaiting stock" notifications are displayed for the majority of its silver products.

Bullionbypost did not respond to a request for comment.

Last week, silver prices hit an eight-year high after calls on social media sites to buy the metal sparked a trading frenzy similar to that of GameStop.

According to the BBC, silver rose by around 11pc on Monday to $30 an ounce, while shares in some mining firms were up around 60pc. At the time of writing, the silver price has retreated to around $26.60 an ounce.

Small-time traders swapping tips on Reddit are thought to be behind the trend. However, some site users dispute this, alleging the "Silver Squeeze" is being coordinated by big Wall Street firms.

