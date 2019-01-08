Galway medtech company Atlantic Therapeutics raises €28m to enter US market

The money will be used to launch in the US market, with the firm having got FDA approval for a device known as Innovo, which is designed to treat incontinence.

The funding will also help accelerate sales in other countries, further develop existing products, and expand into new medical areas.

The Innovo product is a garment similar to a pair of shorts, which is designed to strengthen the pelvic floor and guard against bladder leaks.

LSP, one of Europe’s largest healthcare investors, is the lead investor in this funding round.

Other investors in the round include Irish venture capital firm Atlantic Bridge. Existing investors Seroba Life Sciences, another Irish firm, and Earlybird Venture Capital also participated in the investment.

“Innovo has already transformed the lives of many thousands of people in Europe,” said Steve Atkinson, CEO of Atlantic Therapeutics. “We are delighted to have completed our Series B financing with such renowned investors and look forward to working together to accelerate the growth and value of Atlantic Therapeutics.”

