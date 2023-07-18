Galway broadband provider fails in court challenge to reverse minister’s decision

A broadband provider in the west of Ireland has failed in a High Court challenge seeking to quash a decision it says will affect its ability to compete under the national €2.7bn broadband programme.

Lighthouse Networks Ltd bought the action against a decision of the communications minister that its network does not meet next generation standards under the National Broadband Plan.

The company provides broadband to more than 6,000 premises in Galway, east Offaly, Clare and up to the border of Roscommon.

It wanted the court to quash the minister’s November 2019 decision that the broadband network at its Kilchreest site in Loughrea, Co Galway, did not meet the essential characteristics of a next generation network for the purposes of the national plan.

Its grounds included that the minister did not comply with the agreed assessment procedures and was in breach of Lighthouse’s right to fair procedures.

It was also claimed the decision infringed its legitimate expectation and was impaired by an underlying bias against fixed wireless assessment technology used by Lighthouse.

The minister disputed the factual and legal basis of its case and argued the challenge was an unlawful collateral challenge to a subsequent, related decision.

Ms Justice Marguerite Bolger refused the Lighthouse application.

She said the company submitted an application to the minister in August 2018 under assessment criteria to have its technology recognised for the purposes of the national plan.

In doing so, it sought to be excluded from the area identified as requiring to be brought under the plan and to be protected from having to compete with State-aided broadband services, she said.

The application related to the Kilchreest site to ensure, as a threshold matter, that the minister would accept its technology as compliant.

The judge ruled the minister, with the assistance of his technical advisers, conducted an assessment that was a detailed and technical process conducted over a 15-month period involving a number of requests for information and clarification and exchange of views.

The minister concluded that, while Lighbouse’s network was next generation compliant, its network design did not meet the technical criteria set out in the assessment criteria. The judge said she was satisfied the review was valid.