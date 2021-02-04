Galway-based sports software company to create 20 jobs following €2.5m investment

Clubforce, a sports software company, is to double its workforce following a €2.5m investment in the business.

The increased workforce of 40 members of staff will be spread between its Galway and UK offices and will allow Clubforce to accelerate delivery of its products, according to a statement from the company.

Clubforce is a sports club management platform that allows club volunteers to manage all aspects of their club from a single interface.

All administration, fundraising and communications are managed via the desktop and mobile app and supported by real-time reporting.

It currently helps over 2,000 clubs.

The investment comes as the company finished last year “strongly” with what it said was, “unprecedented demand” for new technological solutions from sports club volunteers in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Warren Healy, founder and CEO of Clubforce, said: “Grassroots sports relies heavily on volunteers, who tend to be time-poor and the pandemic has made the role far more challenging. Our plan is to provide these volunteers with a significant number of additional tools to simply make their roles easier.”

“We know that volunteer tasks are an increasing challenge and we’re helping sports clubs to solve these challenges,” he added.

Most of the €2.5m fundraise was driven by the company’s chief financial officer, Carole Neylon, and the existing board.

Ms Neylon said: “Demand across the country, and overseas, has gone through the roof in recent months because of good marketing, good product and the effects of the pandemic.”

“The investment and ongoing recruitment drive will give us everything we need to develop a world class product for our loyal and increasing customer base".

The investment also sees a significant addition to the board as Noel Murray, the former head of operations - Japan and Asia - with Microsoft taking on the role of chairman at Clubforce.

Clubforce, which was set up in 2009, is the preferred integration partner of the GAA and FAI in Ireland, according to the company.

It is currently building a growing customer base in the UK.

