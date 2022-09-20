Galway-based Signum Surgical secures €2.9m investment

Moshe Zilversmit, co-founder and CEO with board member Mark Regan, M.D., and Eoin Bambury, co-founder and chief technology officer

Medical technology company Signum Surgical has raised €2.9m to support its ongoing regulatory and clinical programs.

The financing round was led by Halo Business Angel Network’s medtech syndicate, a joint initiative from Enterprise Ireland, InterTrade Ireland and Invest Northern Ireland.

Further investment came from the Western Development Commission, as well as other angel investors from the medical device industry.

Signum Surgical previously raised €2.6m in 2016 and a further €3.9m in 2019.

The company now plans to commercialise its BioHealx device, which is designed to treat a colorectal condition called anal fistula.

“This investment will facilitate our regulatory submissions and clinical data collection leading to the commercialization of BioHealx, an innovative product with the potential to transform the lives of patients suffering with this severely debilitating condition,” said co-founder and CEO Moshe Zilversmit.

“The strong investor interest in Signum indicates that the BioHealx technology is addressing a major unmet need in a significant market. We are excited to explore partnerships with corporate strategics interested in the space,” added director Alan Levy.

Founded in 2016 by Zilversmit and Eoin Bambury, Signum Surgical is a spin-out of the National University of Ireland BioInnovate programme. The company is headquartered in Galway.