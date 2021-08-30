Galetech Group buys majority stake in Optinergy

Cavan-based renewable energy company Galetech has bought a majority stake in Optinergy from BVP Investments.

Optinergy, also based in Cavan, is a wind turbine operations and maintenance provider.

The financial details of the deal were not publicly disclosed, however it is understood to be worth just over €1m.

Optinergy, which currently employs 40 staff, has annual revenue of around €4m. The company plans to double its turnover and increase employee numbers by 50pc by 2023.

Optinergy was founded in 2007 and provides a range of maintenance services along with 24/7 remote monitoring and control to wind farms.

Aiden Watters, managing director of Optinergy, said: “This transaction marks the culmination of a lot of hard work and dedication by Optinergy staff and shareholders.”

“Becoming part of Galetech Group aligns with our priority of continuing to grow the business both in Ireland and overseas, and I look forward to working with what is a world-class team.”

The company is currently providing services across several wind farms in both Ireland and Northern Ireland.

It was recently awarded a framework contract with SSE Renewables, which will see them provide support to SSE Renewables’ fleet of wind turbines across Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Optinergy has also diversified into other areas of renewable energy, with expertise in solar and battery storage assets in recent years.

BVP, which was invested in Optinergy for five years, provided Employment and Investment Incentive Scheme (EIIS) investment during a period of “significant growth” for Optinergy, allowing the company to both increase headcount and enter new markets, according to a statement from the three parties.

Investors in BVP’s EIIS for Optinergy all secured a “strong investment return,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, Gaeltech provides renewable energy consulting, product solutions, and project management services.

The group currently employs 110 staff, with annual turnover in the region of €17m.

The company consists of Galetech Energy Services, Galetech Energy Contracts, Galetech Energy Developments, Galetech Sustainable Living, Optinergy and Energypro Asset Management.

Commenting on the deal Darren Sherry, director at Galetech Group, said: “Optinergy is a company which Galetech Group knows well, and we have been impressed with their growth over the last number of years.”

“Given the successful relationship enjoyed with BVP Investments recently, it was the opportune time to increase our interest in Optinergy and assist them in continuing their expansion.”