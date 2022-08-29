Galetech acquires Northern Irish firm to extend life of wind turbines

Cavan-based renewable energy advisory firm Galetech has acquired Northern Irish based firm Precision Gear Company in a move that is set to extend the life of its current turbine fleet.

Precision Gear Company currently specialises in the international collection, maintenance and refurbishment of gearboxes. Gearboxes are the most expensive component in a turbine and are also the most difficult part to repair.

Following the acquisition, Precision Gear Company will become Optigear

The company, which was previously owned by Macrete Ireland, will continue to serve its clients in the European and UK wind, rail, marine and mining sectors.

It will also work closely with another of Galetech’s companies, Optienergy which offers operation and maintenance services to the renewable industry.

The deal will also see the newly formed Optigear offer management and storage of turbine components.

Following the acquisition, Galetech have also unveiled plans for a renewable components hub which is set to be located in the UK or Ireland. This new centre, an investment set to be worth €5m, will offer real-time replacement of components of the infrastructure.

Galetech described the current renewable energy components network as “disjointed and logistically difficult,” with repair and refurbishment services previously only available in continental Europe.

The company said: “This geographical barrier resulted in Ireland being left on the periphery of many renewable implementation and improvement processes.”

Operation and maintenance fees for turbines usually account for between 10-35pc of the total cost per kilowatt hour produced over the lifetime of the turbine.

“In the short term, Optigear will help customers to extend the lives of their critical components keeping wind turbines online for longer than would otherwise be possible.,” said Gaeletech chief executive Darren Sherry.

“In the medium term our investment in new test facility will bring the quality to a level only seen with OEM’s (original equipment manufacturer) and not currently available on the Island of Ireland,” he added.

“With the growth of turbine scale we see this research and test facility as a key element to reduce downtime for our customers.”