Galen Weston: Man at top of Dublin retail

Galen Weston and his wife Hilary at the opening of the new Brown Thomas Store in Grafton Street in Dublin in February 1995

Ireland has been a happy retail hunting ground for the Weston family. While Garfield (Garry) Weston’s ABF developed the Quinnsworth and Penneys chains, his brother Galen, who died earlier this month was the owner of Brown Thomas and Arnotts.

Galen Weston first came to Ireland from Canada in the early 1960s and worked on the fledgling Quinnsworth and Penneys. It was while in Ireland that he met model Hilary Frayne. The couple married in 1966. In 1971 they returned to Canada when Galen was put in charge of the Weston family’s food retailer Loblaw, which had fallen on hard times.

However, Galen and Hilary continued to maintain an interest in Ireland, taking full control of upmarket Dublin department store Brown Thomas in 1984. This was despite an IRA kidnap attempt on Galen in August 1983 that was only foiled after a gun battle between the kidnap gang and gardaí at the couple’s Irish home in Co Wicklow.

In 2015 they added Arnotts to their collection, giving them an iron grip on the top end of the Dublin retail sector. As well as their three Irish outlets, the Westons also own the four Selfridges stores in the UK, the eight Holt Renfrew locations in Canada and the seven de Bijenkorf stores in the Netherlands. This collection of luxury retailers is now chaired by their daughter Alannah.

Expand Close Alannah Weston / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Alannah Weston

However, Galen devoted most of his time after 1971 to building up the family’s Canadian interests. Through the family’s 52.8pc-owned company George Weston Limited, they in turn controlled 52.6pc of Loblaw, which is now one of Canada’s major supermarket groups. Under Galen’s son, Galen Junior, George Weston has recently announced plans to sell its food manufacturing business, Weston Foods, and concentrate on Loblaw and its real estate arm.

In recent years Garfield, and following his death in 2002, his son George have run ABF while, with the exception of their luxury store portfolio, Galen and his family concentrated on Canada. Despite this, Galen and Hilary still spent a lot of time on this side of the Atlantic. In the early 1980s they acquired the lease to Fort Belvedere.

Located in the grounds of Windsor Castle, Fort Belvedere is best known for having been the private residence of Edward VIII. It was from Fort Belvedere that Edward delivered his abdication speech on December 12, 1936 prior to his marriage to Wallis Simpson.

Sunday Indo Business