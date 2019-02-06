A global tech firm with a hub in Dublin's Docklands will be creating 150 new highly skilled jobs here as part of a €8m investment in its Irish workforce.

A global tech firm with a hub in Dublin's Docklands will be creating 150 new highly skilled jobs here as part of a €8m investment in its Irish workforce.

Further jobs boost for Dublin's Docklands as rebranded SQS invests €8m in Irish workforce

French firm Assystem Technologies and its affiliates - including SQS Ireland - are relaunching under new brand Expleo today after 50 years in business.

The rebrand is part of a global growth strategy to expand the firm's footprint, particularly in Germany, North America and India.

Assystem Tech completed a number of acquisitions in 2018, including Dublin-based SQS, which already boasts a 500-strong workforce here.

(L-R): Pat Breen, Minister of State for Trade, Employment, Business, EU Digital Single Market and Data Protection; Phil Codd, Managing Director, Expleo Ireland; and Mary Buckley, Executive Director, IDA Ireland. Photo credit: Leonard Photography

Under Expleo Ireland, 120 new jobs will be created at the North Wall Quay site and an additional 30 at its Digital Labs in Belfast.

The announcement follows the expansion of other tech firms in Dublin in recent months, including Google, Facebook, Amazon, WeWork and Wrike.

Roles in the areas of robotics, quality engineering, DevOps, project management and business agility are currently live for application.

Read more: 'We dodged the bullet by choosing Dublin, not London' - Wrike EMEA chief sees Brexit as an opportunity to attract more talent

Expleo Group's aim is to combine technology and design to provide end-to-end services for businesses across the globe looking for digital project expertise.

The team here will be focusing on the pharmaceutical, manufacturing, aerospace and automobile industries as key growth areas.

Managing Director, Expleo Ireland, Phil Codd, said that the development "marks the start of a bold new chapter for the company across the island of Ireland".

"We have a rich digital ecosystem in Ireland and we plan to be an even greater driving force at the heart of that ecosystem, reinforcing Ireland’s position as a major player in the global digital economy."

With strong Franco-German ties, the group employs 15,000 people in more than 25 countries, connecting clients with experts locally.

Expleo Group’s network of affiliate companies includes Aerotec, Athos Aéronautique, Double Consulting, Edison Technical Recruitment, Moorhouse Consulting, Silver Atena, Stirling Dynamics, Sud Aviation Services, Trissential and Vista Technologies.

Mary Buckley, Executive Director, IDA Ireland, said that today's announcement by Expleo will provide excellent career opportunities for technology professionals and graduates alike.

Online Editors