Fund in Aryzta coup further reduces its stake

The Swiss investor that led last year’s campaign to unseat Aryzta’s board of directors and opposed efforts to sell the business in recent months has further reduced its stake in the baked goods company.

Swiss hedge fund Veraison now owns “significantly less” than 3pc of Aryzta.

In a short statement today Veraison said that in the last trading days of December it sold around 4pc of Aryzta in two blocktrades to two Swiss family offices.

“The achieved return amounts to more than 100pc,” it said.

“Veraison now holds significantly less than 3pc in Aryzta,” it added.

While long-term Aryzta shareholders nurse huge losses and a still-uncertain outlook, Veraison has scooped a spectacular 100pc return by buying in and then selling out in a matter of months.

Veraison’s stake once stood at more than 10pc of Aryzta, however it fell below 5pc on December 7 last year.

On April 24 last year Veraison first notified the markets it had a 3.2pc stake. In mid-September Veraison’s stake in Aryzta had increased to almost 10pc. On December 7, shares in Aryzta traded at 68c each in Dublin compared to 30.02 cents on April 24 2020.

Verasion - alongside Spain's Cobas - led the campaign last year to unseat a swathe of the Aryzta board, including Gary McGann and Kevin Toland.

Following a September EGM, Verasion said they were “convinced that the renewed board of directors will quickly restore the confidence of investors in Aryzta”.

“The aim is to rebuild shareholder value and to review all strategic alternatives in the best interest of all stakeholders,” Veraison added at the time.

In October Veraison welcomed the news that the negotiations between Aryzta and US hedge fund Elliott had been terminated.

Since 2014 Aryzta, which traces its roots back to IAWS, has lost over 90pc of its value, leaving thousands of Irish farmers, co-op shareholders and investors with collective losses running well into the millions of euro.

Aryzta, which was once valued at more than €6bn, today remains a far cry from the valuation it hit in its heyday, despite recent improvements in its share price.

Yesterday Aryzta said it had reached agreement with Lion Capital and Invest Group Zouari to sell its remaining 4.64pc interest in Picard for around €24m.

Urs Jordi, chairman and interim CEO of Aryzta said that “the board and management of Aryzta is now fully focused on delivering its two-part plan to improve the business performance, reduce costs by 25pc and significantly strengthen its balance sheet with the planned disposal of its Americas businesses.”

Online Editors