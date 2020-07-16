| 14.1°C Dublin

Fruit shipped through Cork must go to Dublin for import clearance

Shawn Pogatchnik Twitter Email

The Port of Cork says it needs a border inspection post to stop the wasteful practice of trucking imported food to Dublin for inspection before it can be sold.

The port's chief executive, Brendan Keating, said fruit and vegetables arriving weekly from Central America cannot be cleared for distribution after arriving into Cork's deep-water terminal in Ringaskiddy.

Instead such food imports must be trucked in sealed containers 260 kilometres to Dublin Port for inspection there, he said in an interview with the Irish Independent.