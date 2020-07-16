Fruit shipped through Cork must go to Dublin for import clearance

The Port of Cork says it needs a border inspection post to stop the wasteful practice of trucking imported food to Dublin for inspection before it can be sold.

The port's chief executive, Brendan Keating, said fruit and vegetables arriving weekly from Central America cannot be cleared for distribution after arriving into Cork's deep-water terminal in Ringaskiddy.

Instead such food imports must be trucked in sealed containers 260 kilometres to Dublin Port for inspection there, he said in an interview with the Irish Independent.

The process adds so-called 'food miles', makes it harder for Munster-based firms to compete for fresh fruit and slows deliveries to retailers across much of the country, he said. Having a Department of Agriculture inspector on site in Ringaskiddy would speed up deliveries to Munster, South Leinster and Connacht and reduce truck movements, he said. "It is critically important that businesses in this region are supported in the same way as they are in Dublin," he said. "We have to be able to grow. We must have the supporting infrastructure to accommodate that growth. A border inspection point is absolutely essential in that context." A newly opened cargo link between Cork and US ports in North Carolina and Pennsylvania could become a faster route for importing American food produce, he said. "There's huge potential, for example, to import sweet potato from the USA into the island of Ireland. "It's a product growing in importance and usage in this country because of the health values associated with it. Does sweet potato have to come into Dublin? At the moment it does."