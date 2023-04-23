Fruit and veg giant Dole seeks to develop major €50m logistics hub near Balbriggan

It comes as the OPR is to ask the Government to remove a 'general employment' zoning from a 25-acre portion of the business park. Photo: Depositphotos

A pre-planning process has begun on a €50m project by fruit and vegetable giant Dole to move many of its operations to a major new facility site close to Balbriggan next to a junction on the M1 motorway.

The proposed new food-processing and distribution campus at the so-far undeveloped eastern side of the M1 Business Park in Courtlough could free up a major site in the markets area of Dublin city and create 400 jobs.

The project would see Dole – now merged with Total Produce – develop an even bigger facility than the €30m Fyffes distribution centre that recently opened at the business park.

The entire 73-hectare Courtlough site – 13 hectares of which has already been developed – straddles both sides of the M1 south of Balbriggan.

Expand Close A €30m Fyffes distribution centre recently opened at the business park / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A €30m Fyffes distribution centre recently opened at the business park

The business park is owned by Balmoral, a major property firm that was spun out of Fyffes in 2006.

The beginning of the pre-planning process coincides with a controversial move by the Office of the Planning Regulator (OPR) to ask the Government to remove a “general employment” zoning from a 25-acre portion of the business park that is earmarked for a separate logistics and warehousing hub.

The hub was originally planned for a site opposite the new Fyffes building but planners ruled it was prone to flooding and contained an ecological corridor. Balmoral agreed to move the planned hub to an adjacent site and councillors voted to rezone this site to allow this as part of the new Fingal Development Plan.

But in March the OPR wrote to Junior Minister for Local Government Kieran O’Donnell about a number of parts of the development plan and he must now decide whether to quash the rezoning proposal.

Expand Close It comes as the OPR is to ask the Government to remove a 'general employment' zoning from a 25-acre portion of the business park. Photo: Depositphotos / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp It comes as the OPR is to ask the Government to remove a 'general employment' zoning from a 25-acre portion of the business park. Photo: Depositphotos

The OPR claimed there were already 1,170 hectares of land zoned for employment across Fingal, including 64 hectares at the M1 site. It said developing the site would not promote “sustainable mobility and transition to a low-carbon… society”.

“The lands are removed from any existing or planned high-frequency public transport network and are located 6km outside of Balbriggan,” said the OPR.

The site earmarked for the Dole facility is on the opposite side of the motorway and is not impacted by the OPR’s move. But local sources said the OPR move did not take account of the specific advantages of the M1 site for attracting logistics businesses and creating jobs.

Expand Close Fine Gael Councillor Tom O'Leary / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Fine Gael Councillor Tom O'Leary

"This intervention to effectively sterilise part of this site by the OPR does not take into account the major employment opportunities it presents,” said local Fine Gael councillor Tom O’Leary.

“This site is serviced by infrastructure, served by public transport and adjacent to a motorway. It is an ideal location for the type of development envisaged. It would be a fantastic boost to Balbriggan to see more jobs brought by major international firms."