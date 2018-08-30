Fórsa secures recognition agreement for Ryanair cabin crew

Fórsa trade union has signed an agreement with Ryanair making it the sole negotiating union for directly employed Ryanair cabin crew in Ireland.

The agreement was signed yesterday by Fórsa officials, cabin crew representatives and Ryanair management.

Commenting on the agreement, Fórsa official Ashley Connolly said it marked a new, and "very significant", milestone in the development of collective bargaining at the airline.

"This is a very positive development and we’re proud to be in a position now to represent Ryanair cabin crew. We’ve been working with our cabin crew members towards this securing this agreement," Ms Connolly said.

"Together we look forward to growing our membership and securing improvements in terms and conditions as the negotiating union for Ryanair cabin crew," she continued.

Ms. Connolly went on to say that the union will also seek engagement with cabin crew agencies contracted to the airline.

Ryanair has recently been the subject of industrial disputes among its pilots.

The low fares airline is set to lift its threat to cut more than 300 jobs if pilots back a deal to end a campaign of industrial action next week.

It is understood that management will withdraw its decision to put more than 100 pilots and 200 cabin crew on protective notice of potential redundancies from October 28.

Insiders said the pilots are likely to back the deal to resolve a row over their terms and conditions in a ballot due to end on Friday week.

