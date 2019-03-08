Frontrunner for Central Bank chief job warns Brexit not only risk to Irish economy

A senior official at the Central Bank of Ireland, who is in the running to be its next chief, warned on Friday that Britain’s exit from the European Union was not the only risk facing the economy.

Deputy Governor Sharon Donnery told an economic conference that rapid growth here in recent years had pushed the labour market close to its limits, raising the risk that higher wages could finally feed into price pressures that could overheat the economy.

Brexit however remains the most immediate risk, Ms Donnery said, warning that if Britain left the European Union without a deal economic growth here could fall as low as one percent this year and next.

“From the spectrum of potential outcomes, a no-deal disorderly departure represents the worst-case scenario for Ireland,” she said.

With three weeks to go until the March 29 deadline for a deal, British Prime Minister Theresa May still has no plan that can win support in parliament and agreement from the EU, raising the risk that a deal will not be reached.

The central bank is confident that its work with European regulators has plugged regulatory holes, but has admitted there is little it can do in the event of a market shock from a hard Brexit, which would cause the pound to plunge and hit exporters who sell goods in the UK as well as Irish banks with operations in Britain.

Ms Donnery also urged the government to continue to use surplus revenues from corporation taxes to save for the future and said that banks needed to hold sufficient structural buffers on their balance sheets as well as building reserves in good times.

The central bank has dramatically increased its regulation and oversight since the financial crisis, bringing in tough rules on mortgage lending and pushing banks to hold more capital in a bid to build less risky financial sector.

“This is important given the higher levels of risk intrinsic to a small highly globalised economy,” Ms Donnery said.

Online Editors