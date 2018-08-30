From tough tyres to sinking bikes...Bleeperbikes step it up a gear after challenging Dublin city launch

Waiting 12 months for a licence to operate in Dublin's city centre wasn't easy for Bleeperbikes - but now they face the additional challenges working in a densely populated area can bring.

The stationless bike sharing company faced a setback with Dublin City Council who halted their launch until the relevant bylaws were drafted and approved.

Bleeperbike, which makes a 'bleep' sound when locked and unlocked, allows users to rent out bikes which can be locked up at any public bike rack around the city.

But the last three months for the company haven't been an easy ride.

While the company expected a certain 'novelty' period where attempts would be made to steal, damage or sink the bikes, the fledging firm recognised that they couldn't afford this long term. So they made decisions that they could control.

"The most annoying thing for us is when the bikes get thrown in the water, so we have stopped allowing them at two Luas stations as a result, at Goldenbridge and the Suir Road. We had three bikes thrown in at each location," CEO Hugh Cooney told Independent.ie.

"Every area will be given a trial but we can't afford for this [damage] to continually happen. There's a couple of areas along the Liffey, like the Ha'penny Bridge, that are problem spots for us. Three bikes have been thrown in there, and we can see from the time it's happening when people emerge from the pubs and so on.

"But it would be difficult for us to block that area as it's so central and gets so much use. So, as a business, we have to look at how much damage is being done relative to how many people are using that spot."

A CGI of the new bike design with improvements to front basket and wheels

In addition to fishing their property out of the Grand Canal and the Liffey, Hugh and his team of wardens have spent the last 12 weeks maintaining the bikes, responding to customer feedback and monitoring the rides per day usage.

Acknowledging that Bleeperbikes were harder to cycle than the popular Dublinbikes due to the types of tyre used, the firm has already made a significant investment to change their back tyres - from solid tubes to standard air - and the seat height.

"Enough customers were responding back through the app, with wholly valid concerns, to warrant the investment. We'll have all of the changes complete by the end of the month so it will be a much nicer cycle from September onwards."

And next month could be a turning point for Bleeperbikes, who are currently measuring just over one ride per day in comparison with the DCC's offering at eight rides a day.

According to Hugh, achieving at least two rides a day makes the business financially viable and there's "no reason" that they can't get even half of the pedal-fall as Dublin Bikes.

For the DCC's part, they said they welcomed the introduction of "a regulated stationless bike hire operation which complements the existing Just Eat Dublinbikes operation".

The council is also currently in the process of completing an expansion of the Dublinbikes scheme catchment to serve Grangegorman Campus and the surrounding local area, facilitated by a €1.2m sustainable transport grant from the National Transport Authority.

But Bleeperbikes have also looked further afield in the year it took for them to officially launch in the city centre. They spoke to the other three councils covering the Dublin area to see what they could do and to see what their stance was before introducing their own bylaws.

South Dublin, and later, Dunlaoghaire Rathdown, agreed to a pilot scheme for 50 bikes across each borough. Privately owned campuses that also agreed to try out the stationless bikes include Citywest Business Park, University College Dublin (UCD) and Dublin City University (DCU).

With Trinity also on board from September, and students returning to class after the summer realising they can now park the bikes within the DCC area, Hugh is expected a spike in usage, but he's also cautious.

"We're holding back a little in terms of marketing and expansion, we don't want to overwhelm ourselves either. Only having one usage a day means that there's less crap that can go wrong. I don't think we could handle eight rides a day if we got it.

"Our customers have to be able to rely on the service, we have to become much better at availability and being selective about areas is now a priority."

Hugh intends to introduce an e-bike, with an electric motor to help boost power, to his fleet; an R&D programme that has received €75,000 in financial backing from Richard Barrett's Bartra.

Mr Barrett was a principal of the property firm Treasury Holdings, a business Hugh worked for in China, where he first got his idea for a bike sharing company from.

After returning to Ireland, Hugh used Dublin Bikes every day while working at KPMG and could see the benefit of the stationless model.

When Bleeperbike was given a licence to operate by the DCC, so too was another stationless bike sharing firm, Urbo. Is Hugh concerned?

"Of course I'm concerned about the competition, it's always nicer to have something to yourself. Their model is going to be very much the same as ours, there's not a lot of difference with one app and the other and the bikes are also very similar. It's really an operations game.

"It just comes down to price, how good the customer service is, is there a bike there when you need it and does the app always work. We have to operationally and price wise be better than our competition."

