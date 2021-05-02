| 5.9°C Dublin

From Paris doctor to researcher to pharma boss, the rise and rise of Audrey Derveloy  

The head of Novartis Ireland, one of our largest pharma firms, explains why working together creates the ingredients for growth

Audrey Derveloy, country president and managing director of Novartis Ireland. Picture by Mark Condren Expand
Sean Pollock Email

It isn’t easy to move countries at the best of times. Still, Audrey Derveloy, the country president and managing director of pharmaceutical firm Novartis Ireland, ended up doing so at the onset of a global pandemic.

When Derveloy and her family moved from their homeland of France to Dublin in early 2020, a new illness was devastating the Chinese city of Wuhan.

