From Esat to Digicel: Denis O’Brien’s biggest hits and misses over 30 years in business

Businessman Denis O’Brien is set to hand the majority stake in his Caribbean telecoms empire to its bondholders in exchange for a debt reduction of $1.8bn for the business as the ongoing economic crisis in Haiti sinks the prospects of a lighter debt extension for the group.

Here, we take a look at some of his biggest hits and misses during his long career in business.

The Digicel story really starts with Esat Telecom, the challenger to Telecom Éireann Mr O’Brien set up in 1991. Spin-off Esat Digifone, which he formed with partner Norway’s Telenor, won the State’s second mobile phone licence in 1995, establishing him as a major figure in Irish business.

Tech and telecoms were exploding in economic importance in the late 1990s and Mr O’Brien cashed in at the right time first in a 1997 initial public offering for Esat and finally in 2000 with its sale to British Telecom for £1.8bn, rescuing it from a hostile takeover by the Norwegians.

Mr O’Brien’s 13pc stake earned him €250m and a springboard to his next venture, Digicel, which he started up just a year later. Esat was the basis for everything that came afterwards.

The Esat deal was examined by the Moriarty Tribunal, which concluded that minister Michael Lowry had “secured the winning” of the licence for Mr O’Brien. Mr O’Brien derided the tribunal as “totally biased”.

Quinta do Lago and property

Even before the Esat sale and the establishment of Digicel, Mr O’Brien was dabbling in property and media, buying the Portuguese luxury golf resort Quinta do Lago in 1998 – a property he still owns and where he has a home.

Mr O’Brien established his legal residence at Quinta do Lago around the time of the BT sale, a move which saved him an estimated €63m in Irish capital gains taxes. He was criticised at the time as a tax exile but it’s hard to quarrel with the financial rationale.

He continued building up his property interests over the decades, eventually acquiring Spanish golf resort PGA Catalunya, which he has continued to invest in, although its profitability has been variable.

He owns part of Ballynahinch Castle and held stakes in numerous commercial property sites around Dublin, although he declared the Dublin office market a “bubble” in a 2018 interview with the Irish Independent. If he was selling when he said it, the timing turned out to be shrewd.

Topaz and Actavo

With a keen nose for a bargain, Mr O’Brien sniffed out two deals as the Irish Bank Resolution Corporation (IBRC) liquidated the viable assets from the wreckage of the shattered Anglo Irish Bank.

In 2013, he bought Topaz Energy’s €300m debt at a discount and converted it into ownership in exactly the kind of debt for equity swap being forced on him at Digicel. Within two years he was selling the petrol and forecourts business to Canadian convenience store giant Couchetard Alimentation.

His rock-bottom purchase of support services firm Siteserv from IBRC in 2012 for just €45m was a major coup. The deal was later characterised as “tainted by impropriety” and therefore “not commercially sound” by the Commission of Investigation into the Irish Bank Resolution Corporation.

His rock-bottom purchase of Siteserv for just €45m was a major coup

But Actavo still belongs to Mr O’Brien and has been expanding its franchise not only in Ireland but in the United States, as well as the Caribbean, where it is a provider of engineering services to Digicel. The company made €158.2m in revenue in 2021, the most recent year for which accounts have been submitted.

Beacon Hospital

Mr O’Brien is also the biggest shareholder in Beacon Medical Group, the owners of Dublin’s Beacon Hospital, which reliably throws off millions in profits annually. Like Actavo, the group is making €150m-plus in revenue annually.

The Beacon is in the midst of a planned €75m expansion into the adjacent Beacon Hotel, which the group acquired several years ago, adding further bed capacity to the private healthcare facility.

MISSES

Independent News and Media

In one of his biggest failures as an investor, Mr O’Brien built a significant minority stake in Independent News and Media, the company that owned the Irish Independent before being sold to current owners Mediahuis, in a bid to oust main shareholder Tony O’Reilly.

Mr O’Brien poured hundreds of millions of personal money into the stock over several years and waged battles with Mr O’Reilly and other shareholders. He succeeded in ousting Mr O’Reilly from the board in 2009 and as a shareholder in 2014, but Mr O’Brien’s tilt at the newspaper company could hardly be deemed a success.

Ultimately, Mr O’Brien was forced to accept a sale to Belgian media group Mediahuis in 2020 that paid him less than €45m, representing a loss of some €450m on the total investment.

Communicorp

In one of his earliest ventures, Mr O’Brien launched 98FM in 1989. This was ultimately the basis for creating Communicorp, the radio empire encompassing Newstalk, Today FM and two dozen broadcasting properties across Europe.

While Communicorp provided a semblance of competition to State broadcaster RTÉ in Ireland, it wasn’t exactly a roaring commercial success and was eventually sold to German group Bauer Media for €100m in 2021.

Celtic FC and FAI

Amid his business dealings, Mr O’Brien also found enough bandwidth to dabble in soccer, building a stake in Celtic FC – a sort of playground for rich Irishmen – and, more controversially, personally funding the salary of Ireland manager Giovanni Trapattoni as a favour to the cash-strapped Football Association of Ireland.

The involvement with the FAI had as many detractors as proponents at a time of upheaval in the association which ultimately led to the messy downfall of chief executive John Delaney.