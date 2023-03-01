| 7°C Dublin

From Esat to Digicel: Denis O’Brien’s biggest hits and misses over 30 years in business

Denis O'Brien: Esat Telecom was the springboard for everything else. Photo: Bloomberg Expand
Former Republic of Ireland manager Giovanni Trapattoni. Photo: David Maher/Sportsfile Expand

Jon Ihle

Businessman Denis O’Brien is set to hand the majority stake in his Caribbean telecoms empire to its bondholders in exchange for a debt reduction of $1.8bn for the business as the ongoing economic crisis in Haiti sinks the prospects of a lighter debt extension for the group.

Here, we take a look at some of his biggest hits and misses during his long career in business. 

HITS

Esat Telecom

