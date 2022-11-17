Fresh produce group Dole sees revenues and profits rise in third quarter

Agricultural group Dole reported a rise in both revenues and profits in the first nine months of the year, with third quarter performance ahead of expectations.

Revenue rose to €6.9bn for the first nine months of the year, up from the $4.2bn reported for the same period last year.

Revenues in the third quarter of the year were $2.3bn, up from $1.9bn in the equivalent quarter in 2021, due to growth in all segments except fresh vegetables, according to Dole.

Fresh vegetable revenue decreased 5.2pc or $16.9m compared to 2021 and was particularly affected by lower volumes of value-added salads.

The group also saw EBITDA rise to $263.3m from $229m for the same nine-month period in 2021.

EBITDA for the third quarter stood at $73m driven by the higher pricing of bananas, as well as the strong performance in the group’s commercial cargo business.

“The broad diversification of our product offering, and the wide geographic footprint of our vertically integrated business provides us with a strong foundation for continued growth,” said executive chairman Carl McCann.

“As we move towards the end of the financial year, we are now targeting adjusted EBITDA within our previously guided range but at the lower end,” he added.

Dole said the company is anticipating “positive trends, along with some further challenges” as it looks towards the end of the year.

The company is targeting adjusted EBITDA at the lower end of the $330m - $350m range due to difficulties within its fresh vegetables unit which has taken longer to recover.

The company also pointed to “unusual” supply chain challenges in Q3 at the end of the Chilean grape season in North America.

Dole was formed last year following a merger of Irish company Total Produce and US fruit and vegetable producer Dole Food.

Total Produce, which was formed following a demerger with fruit group Fyffes in 2006, had owned a 45pc stake in the US company since 2018.

The Irish produce company, then reached an agreement with US firm Castle & Cooke which held the remaining 55pc stake in Dole Food last February.

The acquisition of the remaining stake was then completed by Total Produce in July 2021.

Dole is now headquartered in Dublin but is listed in the US.