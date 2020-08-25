Freight volumes down 40pc this year – report

Marine freight volumes are down 40pc this year due to the impact of Covid-19, according to a report from the Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation.

In Ireland the transport and logistics sector is made up a few large businesses and a small number of small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

The sector accounted for about 5pc of total employment here in 2018, about half of which was outside Dublin.

The report has warned that every business in the aviation chain, with the exception of dedicated cargo operators, have seen “severe” reduction business and are facing “various degrees” of financial challenges.

Airports, airlines and their suppliers all having to down-size and reduce staff numbers, according to the report.

Meanwhile, road haulage companies are also under pressure due to the reduction in goods moving across Europe.

However, as sectors begin to re-open both in Ireland and across Europe, the demand for goods should begin to rebound toward more traditional levels, the report says.

In addition, some transport companies here have been able to increase their headcount due to the growth in online shopping.

Overall, the report finds that the prospects for the transport sector will be determined by the pace of, and extent to which, economic and social activity returns as well as by the supports necessary to sustain it.

Globally, the first half of this year could see a 25pc reduction in shipping, with a 10pc annual fall over the 12 months.

In addition, supply chains are being impacted by the need to improve safety and social distancing measures.

