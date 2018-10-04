Freezing order served on Peter Conlon over missing charity funds

A worldwide asset-freezing order has been served on Irish businessman Peter Conlon in relation to the hunt for €3.8m of missing charity funds.

The order and other court papers were served on Mr Conlon in a Swiss jail in August, it is understood. That was after months of delays caused by difficulties tracking him down.

A one-time Entrepreneur of the Year, Mr Conlon is believed to have been in custody since before Christmas. Ammado, his online fundraising platform for charities, collapsed spectacularly at the start of year, and court-appointed liquidator Myles Kirby then uncovered evidence of the alleged misappropriation of potentially €3.8m owed to charities including the UN High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) and Save the Children UK.

Mr Conlon, who had left the country by then, was the key player in Ammado, and of Pembroke Dynamic Internet Services Ltd, the Dublin company behind the service, which is in liquidation.

Since the scandal broke, investigators have been examining whether any assets of Mr Conlon are being held in Malta, Belgium and the Isle of Man.

The worldwide freezing order was issued by the High Court in January. Authorities in Switzerland - where Mr Conlon was detained before Christmas, as well as in the UK are examining the case.

The liquidation of the Irish business, Pembroke Dynamic Internet Services, is continuing, and the case is due back at the High Court next Thursday.

