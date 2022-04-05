France in renewed push for EU corporate tax deal but Poland holds out

France’s finance minister has made a renewed push for a deal on a 15pc corporate tax rate as he scrambles to get one more EU holdout on side.

Ireland supports the deal, which would see an estimated 1,600 firms based here, with revenues over €750m a year hit with the minimum tax on their global profits.

Sweden, Estonia and Malta have lifted their opposition to a deal but Poland remains opposed to ‘rushing’ into a deal.

A political deal to bring in a 15pc tax was done last October by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), with 137 countries – including the US – signing up to it.

That deal included a move to shift taxing rights for the world’s 100 largest (mainly tech) firms to countries where they make sales, which is being brought into EU law separately.

The Department of Finance estimates that part of the agreement could wipe out €2bn a year in Irish tax revenues.

A Polish official told the Irish Independent that the bloc “should not rush” into a deal on the 15pc rate if it means “leaving behind” the first pillar of the OECD agreement on taxing rights.

Poland is one of several EU countries that agreed to scrap domestic taxes on digital giants in favour of the OECD deal.

French finance minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday that all “technical” issues with a 15pc rate have now been ironed out and that only political issues remain.

“There is no technical difficulty,” he told reporters ahead of a meeting of EU finance ministers on Tuesday in Luxembourg.

“There is a global political determination and willingness of all the 27 member states to implement as soon as possible this minimum taxation.

“So I hope that we will be able to get a compromise today. And if there is no compromise, once again, it won’t have anything to do with minimum taxation. It will be on the basis of other difficulties.”

Last month most EU countries gave their full backing to a French compromise that would delay the application of the rules until the 2024 budget round and allow for a five-year opt-out for countries with fewer than 10 major multinationals.

Poland, Sweden, Malta, and Estonia expressed concerns at the time about the entry date, small country opt-outs and links with the parallel deal on the shifting of taxing rights.

Sweden, Estonia and Malta said on Tuesday that they were lifting their reservations after a French rewrite of the text.

Meanwhile, the US Congress has thrown a spanner in the works of a global deal by threatening to increase a tax on US companies’ foreign income to 20pc, well above the current 10.5pc rate and the 15pc agreed at the OECD.

It is also unclear when the US will agree on the first “pillar” of the deal on reallocation taxing rights. The EU is due to propose its draft law on that part of the deal in July.