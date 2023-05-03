Four supermarkets announce they are dropping the price of their own-brand butter by 40c

Four supermarkets have today said they will cut the price of butter.

Tesco is to reduce the price on its own brand butter by 40 cents from tomorrow.

A 454-gram (one pound) pack of the supermarket’s own-label product will now be priced at €2.99, it announced Wednesday.

Aldi, Lidl and Supervalu have also announced that they too will cut the price of their 454g own brand of butter by 40c.

Lidl and Aldi will also slash the price of their 227g pack by 14c, bringing it to €1.85. Lidl will also slash the price of its unsalted 227g pack.

"At Lidl, we are committed to our position in providing the best value for money in the market for our customers. We are pleased to confirm that we will be reducing prices on our private label Dairy Manor butter effective from tomorrow,” a spokesperson said.

The move comes after Tesco and three of the country’s other major retailers cut the price of milk last week in response to the cost-of-living crisis.

Lidl, Tesco, Aldi and Supervalu announced that the price of 2 litres of milk would drop by 10 cents.

Farmers have warned of a price war and say they are near breaking point as a result of the cuts.

“Following our reduction in retail milk prices in recent days, we are investing in butter retail prices to help customers with their household staple costs,” said Tesco Ireland chief executive Natasha Adams.

“With household budgets under increasing pressure we are absolutely committed to helping our customers by keeping laser focus on the cost of the weekly shop. We continue to work to offer customers the best possible value in their shopping trip.”

Staples such as milk, butter and eggs have surged in price over the last year, outpacing overall food inflation.

Food and beverage inflation – excluding alcohol – rose 13pc in the 12 months to March, while the price of eggs, butter, milk and sugar is rising well above 20pc.

There may be a slight let-up for consumers as grocery price inflation slowed for the first time in two years last month, although prices are still rising in double digits.

Research group Kantar said shoppers in Irish supermarkets paid 16.6pc more for goods in the 12 weeks to mid-April, compared with the same period last year.

That was down slightly from the 16.8pc figure reported in March.

Growth in supermarket own-label products (15.6pc) was running at almost twice the rate of brands (8pc) as shoppers looked to save money, Kantar researchers said.