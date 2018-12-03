Four INM journalists honoured at UCD Smurfit School Business Journalism Awards

Four INM journalists have been honoured at the UCD Smurfit School Business Journalism Awards 2018.

Amy Molloy was joint winner in the ‘Upcoming Journalist’ category, alongside Peter Hamilton of the ‘Irish Times’.

Dearbhail McDonald, Shane Phelan and Samantha McCaughren won the prize for ‘Business News Story of the Year’.

The awards ceremony took place in Dublin this afternoon.

