Business Irish

Monday 3 December 2018

Four INM journalists honoured at UCD Smurfit School Business Journalism Awards

Irish Independent's Amy Molloy who was presented with the Upcoming Buisness Journalist of the year Award pictured with Irish Independent journalists Shane Phelan, Dearbhail McDonald and Sunday Independent reporter Samantha Mc Caughren who were presented with the Buisness Story of the year at the UCD Michael Smurfit Business Journalist Awards 2018 in the Westbury Hotel.
Irish Independent's Amy Molloy who was presented with the Upcoming Buisness Journalist of the year Award pictured with Irish Independent journalists Shane Phelan, Dearbhail McDonald and Sunday Independent reporter Samantha Mc Caughren who were presented with the Buisness Story of the year at the UCD Michael Smurfit Business Journalist Awards 2018 in the Westbury Hotel.
Irish Independent journalists Shane Phelan, Dearbhail Mc Donald and Sundy Independent journalist Samantha McCaughren who were presented with the Business Story of the year at the UCD Michael Smurfit Buisness Journalist Awards 2018 in the Westbury Hotel.
Irish Independent journalist Amy Molloy who was presented with the Upcoming Buisness Journalist of the year Award at the UCD Michael Smurfit Business Journalist Awards 2018 in the Westbury Hotel.
Gavin McLoughlin

Gavin McLoughlin

Four INM journalists have been honoured at the UCD Smurfit School Business Journalism Awards 2018.

Amy Molloy was joint winner in the ‘Upcoming Journalist’ category, alongside Peter Hamilton of the ‘Irish Times’.

Dearbhail McDonald, Shane Phelan and Samantha McCaughren won the prize for ‘Business News Story of the Year’.

The awards ceremony took place in Dublin this afternoon.

Online Editors

Business Newsletter

Read the leading stories from the world of Business.

Also in Business