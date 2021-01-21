Four in five firms say working from home creates data protection risks – report

Four in five companies say that large-scale remote working during Covid-19 has created additional data protection risks.

This is according to research from legal company McCann FitzGerald and international audit, tax and advisory firm, Mazars.

The global pandemic has forced thousands of people across the country to work from home on the back of restrictions aimed at limiting the spread of the disease.

Despite this, only 55pc of those surveyed said they have implemented new procedures or policies to manage those risks.

Just over half (51pc) of firms have stopped their employees using free communications tools that do not provide adequate data protection, according to the report.

Firms compliance with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) seems to be improving, with 80pc of organisations saying they are materially or fully compliant with the regulation, a 4pc improvement on last year.

Companies’ attitudes towards the GDPR are also warming, with three quarters of organisations now believing compliance has benefits for their relations with employees, customers, and other stakeholders, up significantly from 58pc in 2019.

Less than half of respondents (46pc) were concerned about the prospect of being fined for GDPR non-compliance. One-in-ten of the firms surveyed said they still do not log personal data breaches, while one-in-five (21pc) say they do not conduct reviews of records of data processing activity.

Only half of organisations reported conducting third party risk assessments when it comes to GDPR.

Paul Lavery, partner and Head of Technology & Innovation at McCann FitzGerald said: “Large-scale remote working poses data protection challenges for organisations, and it is unsurprising to find widespread concern on this issue.”

“Remote working policies, including those dealing with confidentiality and IT security, as well as the software used by employees when working from home, should be urgently reviewed to ensure they are fit-for-purpose and support adequate security,” Mr Lavery added.

Around 80 firms took part in the report. Respondents to the survey had an average of 236 employees in Ireland, they were based across the financial services, public, technology, and other sectors.

When it comes to Brexit, the Irish companies were prepared from a privacy perspective for a no-deal Brexit scenario with only 15pc saying they had not taken any steps to address transfers of personal data to the UK on the transition period’s expiry date.

Online Editors