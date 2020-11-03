Fountain Healthcare exceeds fund raising target

Fountain Healthcare, the State-backed life sciences investment fund, has closed its third fund.

The fund has €125m of committed capital, exceeding its initial target raise of €100m.

The fund previously announced a first closing at €118m.

The €125m raised was sourced from major domestic and international institutional investors, including sovereign funds, corporate investors and family offices, according to a statement from Fountain Healthcare.

The final closing includes the addition of Japan-based pharmaceutical and biotechnology company Kyowa Kirin.

Fund III is a dedicated life science venture capital fund and brings Fountain’s total capital under management to €300m.

Within the life science sector, Fund III will primarily focus on therapeutics and medical devices.

The venture capital group, which is led by former Elan and GSK executive Manus Rogan, will invest a majority of the capital in Fund III within Europe.

It also expects to make investments in the United States.

Fund III is expected to make up to 10 investments.

It has already completed three deals; with Mainstay Medical, Inotrem, a biotechnology company focused on innate immunity, and Priothera, which is developing a drug to reduce relapse and mortality rates in leukemia patients undergoing stem cell transplants.

Dr Manus Rogan, co-founder and managing partner at Fountain, said: “Fountain’s investment strategy focuses on building a balanced portfolio of companies with complementary risk and return profiles within the life science sector.

This strategy has resulted in a strong portfolio of investments for both Fund I, Fund II and now Fund III. We are pleased to have now reached our Fund hard cap of €125m and are delighted to welcome such a high calibre strategic investor as Kyowa Kirin to Fountain.”

Fountain Healthcare was among the companies that invested in Inflazome when it raised €55m.

Inflazome was sold for €380m to Swiss healthcare giant Roche in September, netting its co-founders Professors Luke O'Neill and Matt Cooper up to €26m between them.

Online Editors