| 11.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Formula 1 legend Eddie Jordan joins former BoyleSports CEO in £3bn Playtech bid

In a statement, the Eddie Jordan Family Office and Keith O&rsquo;Loughlin, former BoyleSports CEO said their JKO Play consortium is evaluating making an offer Expand

Close

In a statement, the Eddie Jordan Family Office and Keith O&rsquo;Loughlin, former BoyleSports CEO said their JKO Play consortium is evaluating making an offer

In a statement, the Eddie Jordan Family Office and Keith O’Loughlin, former BoyleSports CEO said their JKO Play consortium is evaluating making an offer

In a statement, the Eddie Jordan Family Office and Keith O’Loughlin, former BoyleSports CEO said their JKO Play consortium is evaluating making an offer

Donal O'Donovan Twitter Email

Eddie Jordan has teamed up with former Boylesports CEO Keith O’Loughlin to spearhead a £3bn approach for Playtech, a London-listed provider of software to the online gaming industry.

In a statement, the Eddie Jordan Family Office and Keith O’Loughlin said their JKO Play consortium is evaluating making a competing offer for Playtech, setting them up for a bidding war with two rivals that have already made approaches..

Most Watched

Privacy