Former Ulster Bank CEO Cormac McCarthy has died

Cormac McCarthy, the former CEO of Ulster Bank and before that First Active who reinvented himself as a corporate advisor and non executive director after the financial crisis, has died aged 58.

He is survived by his wife, Laura, and four adult children: Andrew, Fiona, Jean and David.

He was one of the youngest bank CEO in Ireland at just 36 when he took the top job at First Active during the building society’s demutualisation and helped engineer a merger with Ulster Bank in 2004.

Later, as the head of the bank that bankrolled high-flying developer Sean Dunne and brought the 100pc mortgage to the Irish market, McCarthy was a significant player in the boom that ultimately led to the banking bust just over a decade ago.

Yet he was granted a chance at reputational redemption when Paddy Power appointed him to its board in 2011 and made him chief financial officer within just a year.

After a successful four-year stint with the ambitious bookmaker, McCarthy transitioned into a less demanding phase of his career as a valued non-executive director with distribution conglomerate DCC and chairman of both H&K International, the Irish kitchen equipment manufacturer, and UCD Foundation, the fundraising arm of his alma mater.

McCarthy trained as an accountant with KPMG before moving on to senior roles in Woodchester, the hard-charging finance arm of US industrial giant GE.

After the sale of First Active he quickly moved up the ranks at UK owned Ulster Bank in the heady years of the Celtic Tiger, but once the bubble burst the bank would require a bailout from its parent RBS, itself the beneficiary of a state rescue in the UK, due to €15bn in bad loans after the property crash.

Like other senior boom era bankers Cormac McCarthy left the sector following the crash. He was relatively unusual in enjoying a successful second act in his corporate career.

“I know many colleagues, including myself, worked with Cormac personally, during his time in First Active, Ulster Bank and RBS, and knew him very well,” said Ulster Bank CEO Jane Howard in a statement to staff.

"Cormac led the bank during a period of significant change both in the Bank and in Ireland in general, and he always brought great energy to the table. He was held in high regard and we will remember his drive, determination and leadership.”