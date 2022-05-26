Former Taoiseach Enda Kenny appointed an independent director of clean tech firm

Former Taoiseach Enda Kenny has been appointed an independent director of clean tech firm Envetec.

The Ballina-based company, which specialises in treating biohazardous waste, is to invest €10m in a new technology to deal with plastic, glass, personal protective equipment, sharps containers and other laboratory waste on site.

Mr Kenny joins four other new appointees to the Envetec board, including Michael J. Dowling, chief executive of US healthcare firm Northwell, former Roche Diagnostics vice-president Eva Pisa, Grant Thornton UK chair Imogen Joss and CEO of sustainability non-profit My Green Lab, James Connelly.

“We have identified five outstanding independent directors who have the right mix of leadership skills and experience underscored by a genuine, collective passion for advancing best-in-class technologies that benefit the environment and the economy," said Malcolm Bell, chairman and CEO of Envetec.

"With these new additions to the Board, Envetec is strongly positioned across the diagnostic, pharmaceutical, medical device, and food and beverage industries with an opportunity to impact the environmental footprint of the customers we serve."

Envetec’s new ‘Generations’ technology simultaneously shreds and disinfects infectious waste and materials directly at the source. The materials can then be transported safely and for recycling.

The technology is designed to help laboratories begin phasing out incineration, autoclaving, landfill, and the public health risks associated with transporting biohazardous waste.

It is the subject of trademark applications in the EU, UK, US and Japan.