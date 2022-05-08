Former RTÉ director locked in property investor row

A former director at RTÉ has become embroiled in a property investment row with two US-based backers.

Skyline Real Estate Investments was co-founded by Frances Abeton, the former director of operations and production services at RTÉ.

Skyline is currently locked in a row with Chicago-based investors Reena Reynolds and Shalini Sharma. The pair, who claimed to be partners in Skyline projects, recently launched litigation in the US against Skyline naming Frances Abeton and two others linked to the firm, Paul Abeton and Edward Declan Byrne.

Armstrong Teasdale partner John Sten, representing Reynolds and Sharma, said the case was about his clients seeking to recover funds and bring transparency over where money went and what it was used for.

Reynolds claimed in the court document that she joined Skyline in June 2017, believing she was a partner. Skyline planned to develop and sell properties in Greater Dublin. Sharma joined in 2018. They claimed to have raised around €4m from US investors for Skyline.

Two projects Skyline worked on in Co Wicklow were subject to delays, with Reynolds and Sharma claiming US investors were left frustrated.

They claimed investors received payment for the first project later than expected, but not for a second project that has allegedly not closed.

Court documents said Abeton blamed delays with the second project on Covid-19.

Reynolds and Sharma alleged Skyline’s directors had failed to provide US investors with adequate financial information or transparency, despite requests. They claimed investors had “lost confidence” in the outcome of the second project, damaging their reputations.

Reynolds and Sharma want compensatory damages for them and other US investors.

Irish law firm LK Shields said the two Abetons and Byrne were aware of the action, and it was being handled in the US by law firm McGuireWoods.

“Their position has been and remains that this claim is entirely without merit and is being vigorously defended by them through the court process in the US.”