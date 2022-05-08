| 8.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Former RTÉ director locked in property investor row

Two US-based backers of Skyline Real Estate Investments have taken litigation in the US seeking “compensatory damages”

Stock image Expand

Close

Stock image

Stock image

Stock image

Sean Pollock Email

A former director at RTÉ has become embroiled in a property investment row with two US-based backers.

Skyline Real Estate Investments was co-founded by Frances Abeton, the former director of operations and production services at RTÉ.

Related topics

More On RTÉ

Most Watched

Privacy