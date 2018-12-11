Former manager at Irish Nationwide fined €23,000 and disqualified for 18 years

The Central Bank has fined Tom McMenamin, former manager of commercial lending in Irish Nationwide Building Society (INBS), €23,000 and disqualified him for 18 years in respect of admitted breaches of financial services law.

The breaches took place between 2004 and 2008.

The breaches relate to INBS’ multiple failures to adhere to its policies and procedures in relation to commercial lending and credit risk. The INBS commercial loan book represented the majority of INBS lending during this period.

The failures involved were: not properly documenting commercial loan applications including borrower information; not following loan approval processes; not following processes in relation to security and loan to value ratios; not monitoring commercial lending; and the credit committee failing to discharge its functions.

In a statement today the Central Bank said the failings admitted by Mr McMenamin demonstrated “a serious lack of due skill, care and diligence in carrying out his role and responsibilities”.

“Mr McMenamin accepts that he participated in a pattern of systemic policy breaches by INBS leading to poor risk management, ineffective governance and an overall culture of high risk lending. In this respect, his actions and/or omissions were not deliberate or dishonest.”

“INBS’ financial instability lead to its ultimate collapse,” the regulator said.

The regulator considers the breaches admitted by Mr McMenamin merited a monetary penalty of €250,000. However, it had regard to Section 33AS(2) of the Central Bank Act 1942 and may not impose a monetary penalty that would be likely to cause Mr McMenamin to be adjudicated bankrupt. In such circumstances and having regard to the current financial position of Mr McMenamin, the regulator imposed a reduced monetary penalty of €23,000.

Online Editors