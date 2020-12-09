Former INM executive appointed CFO of First Derivatives

Technology firm First Derivatives is appointing Ryan Preston as chief financial officer and board member from 1 January next year.

Mr Preston, who currently serves as the group's deputy CFO, was formerly CFO of Independent News & Media (INM) and OVO Energy Retail.

He is taking over the role at First Derivatives from Graham Ferguson.

Mr Ferguson is leaving to devote more time to his other interests including providing consulting services to Northern Ireland-based small and medium businesses to assist their development, according to a statement from the Newry-headquartered group.

Mr Ferguson will continue as a full-time employee of First Derivatives until June 2021 to ensure a successful transition and to assist with “a number of initiatives” related to the group's growth strategy.

Commenting on this departure, Mr Ferguson said: "I've seen FD grow from a business in Newry with great ambition, to business-leading innovation in streaming analytics at a global scale.

This development is a testimony to the quality of the people I have had the pleasure to work with over with the years and it has been wonderful to be part of this journey.”

Mr Preston, who worked at INM between 2014 and January 2019, spent the early part of his career in senior finance roles at Tesco, including as group finance director for Europe.

He was appointed deputy CFO at First Derivatives in January this year.

Seamus Keating, CEO of First Derivatives, said: "Graham has been a pivotal part of FD's leadership team for more than a decade and has contributed enormously to the group's growth. He leaves with our thanks and with FD in a strong position.

We are pleased to appoint Ryan Preston as CFO with effect from 1 January 2021, confident that he can build on the strong start he has made since joining the group earlier this year."

First Derivatives saw its revenue increase over the six months to August 31, despite Covid-19 impacting economic activity around the world.

The firm reported revenue of £119.6m (€132m) for the period, up 3pc year-on-year, according to interim results.

Gross profit at the Seamus Keating-headed company increased marginally to £48.2m (€53m).

