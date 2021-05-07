Former Governor of the Bank of Ireland Richard Burrows has plans for Portmarnock home

Richard Burrows, the businessman who was once Governor of Bank of Ireland, has apparently spotted a business opportunity at his own pad in the highly-desirable surrounds of Portmarnock, Co Dublin.

He and his wife Sherill have applied for planning permission to demolish Dunseverick – a generous 427 sq m bungalow with amazing sea views.

They wish to build a detached two-storey, five-bedroom house (a good-sized 373.3 sq m, several times the size of an average Irish home), two detached four-bedroom houses and three detached four-bedroom houses in its place.

The couple had last year put in planning for a larger development on the Coast Road site. They originally were aiming for nine houses instead of the six in the latest application – but that first application was withdrawn.

Does Burrows have a theory about the housing market? Or was it the fact that the building of seven houses on an adjacent site owned by two Malahide businessmen was given the go-ahead by Fingal County Council only to be later overturned by an Bord Pleanála?

‘Lights, camera, action!’ for The Go House in LA

The Go House, a social media content house where brands partner with social media content creators, is going international, as founders Jake Browne and Thomas Arnold prepare to launch in Los Angeles.

Browne told Ergo the new content house in LA, which is set to go live on Monday, will add something new to a market where advertisers and brands are embracing social media. The Go House LA is set to follow a gameshow format.

Browne added that The Go House, which launched its first content house in Dublin last year, had raised “close to $1m” to help launch more houses around the world.

“I am very optimistic,” he said. “The market over here is more mature versus Ireland. In Ireland, a lot of brands feel risque when posting an Instagram story. In the US, people have really embraced this.”

Centra gets in the Moo’d

Convenience retailer Centra is licking its lips after revealing a large increase in demand for Moo’d Ice Cream products, with the Musgrave group-exclusive brand generating a cool €1.6m over the first 16 weeks of 2021.

Retail sales for products in Centra’s ice cream offering have rebounded significantly this year after Covid-19 lockdowns put sales on ice at Moo’d counters for several weeks during 2020. Sales are up 120pc on the year-to-date.

Centra’s data also showed caramel is the nation’s favourite ice-cream topping with consumers.

